The 2021 NFL season is off to a thrilling start, but fans everywhere have a major qualm with the league’s recent crack down on taunting. Flags have flown out of the pockets of officials throughout the first two weeks of the year to penalize players for excessive celebrations or perceived taunts of opponents. Already, a total of 11 taunting penalties, which results in 15 yards for the afflicted team, have been called this season.

