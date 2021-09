One definition of economics is to understand how the economic agents make their decisions to satisfy their unlimited needs under the constraint of limited resources. Even though it has been clear for many decades that resources are scarce and that some will be completely depleted in the coming years, concrete solutions to reduce or optimize consumption and production are still underexplored. For instance, even though the concept of circular economy (CE) has been around for 50 years (Ellen McArthur Foundation), it has become popular only recently.

