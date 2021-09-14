CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HITEC TV: A chat with Jason Floyd of Infor - How the Past Has Influenced the Future

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

Jason Floyd started out his career serving in the US Army, then he was grasped by the hospitality bug. For over 24 years, Jason has been committed to the hotel technology industry assisting hoteliers to find better ways to utilize technology to enhance revenues, guest expectations and service. This 30-minute interview offers insights into Jason’s background, his passion for our industry and how Infor is positioned to deliver primary multiple platforms (PMS, CRS, RMS, F&B, etc.) to the global hotel industry.

