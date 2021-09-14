HITEC TV: A chat with Jason Floyd of Infor - How the Past Has Influenced the Future

Kevin King has been in the hotel technology industry for quite some time and fully understands that the sincerity of leadership is paramount, and this includes the fact that hotel tech companies need to be able to deliver on their product promise. Kevin also discusses the Shiji Enterprise Platform. This new platform has been developed over 8 years and has been a adopted by The Peninsula Group. It"s all about the services side of technology to make sure that hoteliers can be a flexible and nimble as they need to be. The philosophy of Shiji is one of openness. He believes that one hotel or hotel company, does not need to be aligned with one single technology provider. Our industry needs to be able to work better together, than we have in the past.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO