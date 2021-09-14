CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Portland shows off the arms

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)

