Video Games

Deathloop | Critical Consensus

gamesindustry.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen reviews for Deathloop dropped yesterday, it soon became evident that Arkane Lyon's latest title was something special. The verdict is almost unanimous; with a Metacritic score of 88 at the time of writing, Deathloop seems to have achieved its goal and instantly became one of the most critically revered games of the year.

GotGame

Review | Deathloop

Deathloop is a game that has had my close attention since it got announced last year. The aesthetic was gritty, yet fun at the same time. I found the short character sequences from the first trailer really interesting, and I needed to know more about these people. Originally missing the PlayStation 5 launch window, it was another victim of the many delays we saw last year due to the effects of the pandemic. However, even after another push back in May to a September launch, I never lost enthusiasm and waited eagerly for that moment that I’d finally get to play. The wait was certainly worth it, and my patience was rewarded. Arkane Studios Lyon has once again achieved brilliance with a title that takes things we recognize, evolving them in a way that feels challenging, yet still inviting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubiquity - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers Ubiquity, the second "prologue" mission of Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Ubiquity Mission Start 01:20 - Cutscene Explaining The Loop And Your Mission 03:50 - Go To Wenjie's Lab for Residuum Research (The Complex - Afternoon) 07:43 - Wenjie Fight Begins 18:10 - Activate The Experiment 21:10 - Ubiquity Mission Complete For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

WarioWare: Get It Together | Critical Consensus

This week Nintendo releases WarioWare: Get It Together for the Nintendo Switch, a welcome return to the party game series spearheaded by the titular antagonist, Wario. WarioWare: Get it Together, much like WarioWare games before it, is made up of a series of quickfire minigames, which players get about five seconds (or less) to complete. The games are usually a test of speed, reactions and quick-thinking, where half the joy is discovering the wacky premise.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Battlefield 2042 delayed a month

EA today delayed the release of Battlefield 2042 by a month, but reassured investors that the impact of the delay on its results would be limited. Battlefield 2042 is now expected to launch worldwide on November 19, a month after its previously scheduled release date of October 22. Despite the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Minority Media becomes Meta4 Interactive

Game developer Minority Media announced today that it has rebranded as Meta4 Interactive. The company said that the name change is to align with "their evolution and expanded focus". It will focus on location-based multiplayer VR, consumer VR, and content for the metaverse. Founded in 2010, Meta4 Interactive is a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

EA: Publishers have a responsibility to demystify video games for parents

If you're reading this and you are a parent, chances are you already know how to ensure your children only play video games appropriate for them. You'll also no doubt already have in mind how to limit their screen time to levels you deem to be acceptable, and not only how to judge whether a game they are interested in would suit them but also come up with recommendations of your own that they might enjoy. I've certainly been doing my best to ensure my son plays responsibly.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Improbable leaning into the metaverse

Improbable wants to add a third pillar to its gaming and military simulation businesses, as the cloud tech company has made clear its own ambitions to play a role in the metaverse. In an hour-and-a-half long press briefing yesterday, Improbable CEO Herman Narula provided an update on the company, saying,...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

FIFA 22 to include Preview Packs from launch

EA has announced that FIFA 22 is to include Preview Packs from launch, a feature that lets players see what's inside the title's loot boxes prior to purchase. The feature had been trialled in FIFA 21, with EA saying the initiative was a success. "Following a positive reception from fans...
FIFA
#Single Player Games#Game Design#Adventure Game#Metacritic#Ign#Gamespot#Visionaries#Bioshock
gamesindustry.biz

Former Capcom USA CEO joins Sony

Former Capcom USA CEO Kiichiro Urata has joined Sony Interactive Entertainment, as the new SVP and head of the Japan Asia partner development and relations division. The appointment was shared on SIE's Japanese website, alongside a renaming of the aforementioned division. Urata served as the head of Capcom's USA and...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Amazon Games Montreal hires Ubisoft Toronto MD

Amazon Games Montreal has hired former Ubisoft Toronto managing director Alexandre Parizeau as its new studio head. He will be leading the studio's debut title, a competitive multiplayer AAA game based on a new IP. Parizeau spent over ten years at Ubisoft Toronto, first as senior producer, before taking over...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

UKIE announces games industry census 2022

Trade body UKIE has announced the second edition of its UK Games Industry Census, which will be conducted independently by the University of Sheffield. The survey's aim is to assess the diversity of the UK games industry workforce, building upon the findings of the 2020 edition. Some talking points have...
ECONOMY
gamesindustry.biz

Erin Wayne joins Riot as first global head of player community | Jobs Roundup

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups. If you have new appointments or transitions in your company that belong here, please send the names of the appointees, new role and company, and prior role and company to newhires@gamesindustry.biz.
JOBS
gamesindustry.biz

Warner Bros. Games names David Hewitt as head of Monolith Productions

Warner Bros. Games announced today that David Hewitt has been appointed as studio head and vice president of Monolith Productions. In his new role he will oversee game development while also being responsible for the studio's ongoing culture. Hewitt has a career of over 20 years within the games industry....
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Who are the 2021 best places to work in the UK games industry?

The winners of the fifth UK GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards have been revealed. The event is all about making the games industry a better place to work, and the awards themselves are decided by an in-depth survey of employees. Revealed during a special 42-minute online ceremony (which you...
ECONOMY
gamesindustry.biz

Outgoing UKIE chair issues warning on loot boxes

Stuart Dinsey stepped down from his role as chair of UKIE at the trade group's annual general meeting last week, and as he exited he left warning about the industry and the question of loot box regulation. In 2019 a Parliamentary committee recommended a ban on loot box sales to...
GAMBLING
gamesindustry.biz

Sir Clive Sinclair dies at 81

Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81 after a long illness, as reported by The Guardian. Sinclair is best known in gaming as the inventor of the ZX Spectrum home computer in 1982. One of the most economical ways to get into computing at the time, the Spectrum served as a vibrant platform for developers and led to numerous clone computers that were sold around the world.
TECHNOLOGY

