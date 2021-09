The Rays dropped the finale of this four game set to the Tigers. It was not exactly an exciting game. Basically, the Tigers hit two solo homers, and the Rays ... didn’t? The loss meant that the Rays lost the season series to the Tigers. On the bright side, the Yankees 11-1 loss to the Guardians dropped the playoff clinching magic number to three (I think). Wins by the Red Sox and the Blue Jays meant the division clinching magic number stays at six.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO