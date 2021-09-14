Expect delays at 17 railroad crossings from West Palm to Jupiter as Brightline activates new track
JUPITER — Northern Palm Beach County drivers should be prepared to stop along Brightline rail crossings this week as the company activates its second rail track. Brightline will commission the second track along 13 miles of railroad in the county, which means crews will be flagging drivers at 17 railroad crossings from West Palm Beach to Jupiter until 6 p.m. Friday.www.palmbeachpost.com
