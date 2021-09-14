CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Former Boston police clerk pleads guilty to overtime fraud

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f97IQ_0bveZzJl00

BOSTON — A former Boston Police Department clerk who according to authorities sometimes forged her supervisor’s signature to boost her overtime pay by nearly $30,000 over a two-year period has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Marilyn Golisano, 68, pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

Golisano, who handled the overtime paperwork for her unit, submitted dozens of false and fraudulent overtime slips in 2017 and 2018, some of which included the forged signature of her supervisor, prosecutors allege.

Also, although Golisano’s work was done primarily on the computer, she never logged into the department’s computer system during many of the overtime shifts she claimed to have worked.

According to cellphone location records, during several overtime shifts that Golisano said she was working in downtown Boston, she was actually miles away, prosecutors said.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Golisano faces three months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 12 and will be required to pay full restitution, prosecutors said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police in Lowell locate once-missing 6-year-old

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in Lowell have located a once-missing 6-year-old girl who had last been seen walking unattended in the city around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a social media post by the city’s police department. That girl is described as a 6-year-old white female with unkempt hair. She...
LOWELL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Downtown Boston#Boston Police Department#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Quincy PD investigating State Trooper who hit house while driving on 3 wheels

QUINCY, Mass. — Following our story about an off-duty State Police trooper who crashed into a Quincy home while driving with a missing wheel, Quincy Police said it has launched an investigation into the Labor Day incident. A department spokesperson told investigative reporter Ted Daniel that Quincy PD is reviewing the actions of the responding officers and the trooper involved in that Manet Avenue crash.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy