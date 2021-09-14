Podcast: Unpacking the loss at Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns went into Fayetteville with high hopes and came away with a 40-19 beatdown at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns were unable to get their offense going at all, while the Razorbacks had a field day on the ground - rushing for 333 yards and 7.1 yards per carry in the big win. The Arkansas offensive line had their way with the Texas front, while the Longhorns’ defense staff didn’t seem to adjust for the downhill running of the razorbacks.