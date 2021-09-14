HITEC TV: The Future of Hotel Door Locks and The Contactless Revolution

The pandemic has changed the world in more ways than one. While we reluctantly accept where it has brought us, we must realize that there is work to be done - to cope, to thrive, and to flourish. Hotel accommodations around the world are doing their best to address the growing concerns and meet the requirements of health and safety. A comfortable hotel stay, amenities in plenty, or a wide breakfast spread may have been areas of interest for guests pre-pandemic, however, it’s no longer the same. The focus has shifted and the precautionary measures a hotel puts in place are now crucial to building trust and lasting relationships. This trust is what has now become the benchmark on the basis of which a hotel gains the status of being the preferred choice.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO