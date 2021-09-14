HITEC TV: The Future of Hotel Door Locks and The Contactless Revolution
Our world has changed, and the hotel industry is embracing solutions that adapt address our guests needs and expectations. Industry experts Ron Owens, CEO of OpenKey, Beth Kahwajy, Hospitality Lead for Salto Systems and Nicholás Aznar, President – Americas for Assa Abloy, discuss how guests will interact with entry systems in the future and how it will impact the guest experience. Long gone are the days where key cards are the only way to access a room or amenity within a hotel property. You would be surprised at how these companies are changing the future of hotel access and the overall experience.www.hospitalitynet.org
