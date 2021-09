A display of 2,978 American flags for those lost on 9/11 is set up in Stanfordville recently. Each flag in the display by the Stanfordville Fire Department in Dutchess County honors the people who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and also K9 Sirius from the PAPD, organizers said. This year’s display has added candles to each flag for the 20th anniversary. The names of those lost will be read throughout the day on Sept. 11 with honor guards from area fire and police departments. There will be a ceremony at the display at the Stanford Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

STANFORDVILLE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO