Derek Chauvin's bodyguard used Snapchat's map feature to make sure they didn't run into any protesters

By Kelly McLaughlin
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read out in his trial on Tuesday.

Court TV via AP

  • Derek Chauvin's bodyguard says he used Snapchat's map feature to track protesters during Chauvin's murder trial.
  • He told Inside Edition that he used Snapchat's Snap Map to see where protesters were gathering and avoided those areas.
  • Chauvin is serving a 22.5-year prison sentence for the murder of George Floyd.
A man who worked as Derek Chauvin's bodyguard says that he used a map feature on Snapchat to avoid protesters amid Chauvin's murder trial for the killing of George Floyd.

Bodyguard Scott Yelle told Inside Edition that he used Snapchat's Snap Map to track groups of protesters who were demonstrating against Chauvin and police brutality.

"What Snapchat does is it actually will create a red, kind of like a weather map," he said. "And it was a very high concentration of Snaps being disseminated out from this particular area, so we knew to stay away."

Protests calling for an end to police brutality arose in Minneapolis and nationwide after Chauvin, a then-Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020.

During his trial, protesters gathered across Minneapolis holding Black Lives Matter signs and calling for justice.

Chauvin was ultimately sentenced to 22.5 years in prison after being convicted of convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter earlier this year.

