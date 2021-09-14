CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Chairman Lays Out Crypto Market Agenda in Senate Testimony

By Rahul Nambiampurath
beincrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke to a Senate Committee about the U.S. markets and listed several areas of focus with respect to the crypto markets. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, in a testimony before the U.S. Senate, offered some insight into how he envisions crypto regulations will look. Gensler included that most crypto platforms will need to register with the SEC.

