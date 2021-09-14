CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Deathloop” alluded to: Who turned the clock?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith “Deathloop” the Arkane Studios stage a successful time loop adventure in which players are allowed to experiment a lot. Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.

GotGame

Review | Deathloop

Deathloop is a game that has had my close attention since it got announced last year. The aesthetic was gritty, yet fun at the same time. I found the short character sequences from the first trailer really interesting, and I needed to know more about these people. Originally missing the PlayStation 5 launch window, it was another victim of the many delays we saw last year due to the effects of the pandemic. However, even after another push back in May to a September launch, I never lost enthusiasm and waited eagerly for that moment that I’d finally get to play. The wait was certainly worth it, and my patience was rewarded. Arkane Studios Lyon has once again achieved brilliance with a title that takes things we recognize, evolving them in a way that feels challenging, yet still inviting.
Gamespot

Deathloop Slabs Guide - Where To Find Them, Who To Kill, And Which Are The Best?

Deathloop has many elements that are similar to previous Arkane Studios games, specifically its gameplay centered around supernatural abilities. In Deathloop, the items that convey these powers are called Slabs--equippable powers that are held by the most dangerous citizens of Blackreef. These Visionaries all have a different slab on them, with each one giving you an entirely new way to get around the island or engage with enemies. They also all feature numerous upgrades that can extend their abilities in creative ways, which begs the question: which ones should you get?
