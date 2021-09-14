Mrs. Kathy Jane (Miller) Wilson, 74
Mrs. Kathy Jane (Miller) Wilson, age 74, of Almo, Kentucky, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Mrs. Wilson was born on February 21, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late James R. Miller and Bonnie Lee (Williams) Miller. Following her retirement from the Fisher-Price she was employed at the WATCH Center in Murray were she also retired. She was a member of the Salem Baptist Church.www.marshallcountydaily.com
Comments / 0