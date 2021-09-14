CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 14, 2021

By sue.matters
kwso.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon, Connecticut and a handful of other states have recently decided to mandate students be taught about Native American culture and history. In North Dakota, a bill became law this year that requires all elementary and secondary school, public and private, to include Native American tribal history in their curriculum, with an emphasis on tribes within the state. Some advocates say the nation’s reckoning on race has given momentum to these new laws, albeit gradual. The push comes as some states have passed or are considering passing new laws that prohibit schools from teaching certain concepts of race and racism. In Oregon – Senate Bill 13 has led to local curriculum being developed in the Jefferson County 509J school district. Warm Springs K8 teacher Ardis Clark says it’s exciting to be developing this local curriculum and the opportunity to tap local resources in support of specific Warm Springs History and Curriculum. Oregon Senate Bill 13 curriculum is being implemented this year in Jefferson County 509J schools.

kwso.org

