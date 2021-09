Nascar announced Tuesday that the season opener Clash will take place the LA Coliseum. Many of the fans who heard this were not very pleased with Nascar decision to send all teams to Los Angeles for a nonpoint race. Many drivers seem to be perfectly fine with this, though, as they have been testing it and giving positive feedback. Nascar has said they’ve already began the process to get the coliseum ready as the construction of the temporary track surface will begin on New Year’s Day 2022.

