The crowded First Congressional District Republican primary could soon have to find room for what could be its most well known name, former Boston TV reporter Gail Huff Brown. Huff, part of WCVB's morning news for 17 years and wife of former U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown filed a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. It allows the creation of the "Gail Huff Brown for Congress " campaign committee which can raise funds even before any kind of announcement.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO