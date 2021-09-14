CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase odds for Rookie of the Year soar after debut

By Leigh Oleszczak
Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Minnesota Vikings in overtime and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase played a major role in the win. Entering the season, Chase was facing scrutiny over some taken out-of-context quotes concerning the differences between NFL balls and college footballs, which didn’t help his case after a rocky preseason where he dropped five balls. He shut anyone up who doubted him though, going for over 100 yards and a touchdown in his first true glimpse of NFL action.

