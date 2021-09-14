Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase odds for Rookie of the Year soar after debut
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Minnesota Vikings in overtime and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase played a major role in the win. Entering the season, Chase was facing scrutiny over some taken out-of-context quotes concerning the differences between NFL balls and college footballs, which didn’t help his case after a rocky preseason where he dropped five balls. He shut anyone up who doubted him though, going for over 100 yards and a touchdown in his first true glimpse of NFL action.stripehype.com
