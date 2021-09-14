CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU inflation not giving any sign of abating

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article- European CPI readings making difficult to believe that inflationary pressures are transitory (Spain Final Aug reading revised higher; Sweden comes in above target). - UK labor data showing a buoyant market with the number of workers on company payrolls climbing above its pre-pandemic level. - Focus turns to US...

Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
FXStreet.com

Dollar soars on FOMC but... Evergrande USD payment is biggest risk

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher after the Federal Reserve made it very clear that they are ready to reduce asset purchases. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, it is “time to begin taper” and “if the economy progresses as expected, they may move at the next meeting.” But the BIG line is that ending taper by mid-2022 may be appropriate.
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
The Independent

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain.French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as AUKUS, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a...
CoinTelegraph

EU regulator sees crypto as sign of increased risk-taking in current climate

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published its report on trends, risks and vulnerabilities in the European Union markets during the first half of 2021 (1H21). Its takeaways included the argument that crypto markets’ extraordinary volatility and growth make a compelling case for the need for a targeted...
FXStreet.com

Inflation, inflation, inflation

Last week’s US producer price data wasn’t encouraging, with the factory gate prices accelerating to 8.3% in August from 7.8% printed a month earlier. The strong PPI read hints at the possibility of an unpleasant surprise on the CPI front at today’s release, as well. The consensus of analyst expectations...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Stocks open higher after inflation shows signs of easing

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday after investors were relieved to see that a measure of inflation at the consumer level rose just 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and less than economists were expecting. It’s a hopeful sign that inflationary pressures could be easing. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note eased down to 1.32%. It was trading at 1.34% shortly before the report on August consumer prices came out. Crude oil prices were higher and overseas stock markets were mixed.
frommers.com

O, Corona! Is Canada Safe or Not? U.S., EU Give Conflicting Answers

It has been exactly one month since Canada reopened its southern border to fully vaccinated Americans looking to enjoy a little "nonessential travel," which is what bureaucrats call vacation. But is it safe for U.S. tourists to venture north?. The U.S. government isn't so sure. In recent days, both the...
The Week

Inflation is high in most advanced economies. Economists say that's probably a good sign.

"Price gains are shooting higher across many advanced economies as consumer demand, shortages, and other pandemic-related factors combine to fuel a burst of inflation," The New York Times reports. But the fact that "many economies are experiencing a price pop in tandem, even though they used vastly different policies to cushion the blow of pandemic lockdowns," is a hopeful sign that today's above-target inflation numbers won't last.
FXStreet.com

PBoC injects $14 billion into economy, Fed due to reveal the dot plot

Evergrande is set to make at least one of their payments tomorrow – PBoC injects $14 billion into economy. Asian markets mixed, European markets higher and US futures higher as well. Countdown to the FED…. T- 8 hrs. until the announcement – What will the Dot Plot suggest?. I’m having...
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps Fed-led losses near 0.7250 despite firmer Aussie PMIs, US data in focus

AUD/USD remains pressured as Fed tapering jostles with upbeat Aussie PMI. Australia preliminary CBA PMIs for September came in better than previous readouts. Market sentiment dwindles after an initial positive start. China headlines, US PMIs will be eyed for fresh impulse, covid news regain attention. AUD/USD holds lower ground, keeping...
FXStreet.com

Aussie struggles to break higher despite improving risk sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. Despite a day full of headline newsflow and an improvement in risk appetite, the AUD struggled to break free from the shackles of risk-off ranges, failing to extend back beyond 0.73 US cents. Having opened below 0.7230, the Australian dollar found support through the domestic session as demand for risk improved. Chinese property developer Evergrande survived another day and the PBOC announced a 120billion yuan injection into the banking system, a signal it is willing to support financial markets through this most recent crisis. Having shifted above 0.7250, the AUD tracked sideways through the rest of the day as traders sidelined larger bets ahead of the FOMC policy update. The Fed offered little to disperse the market's current expectations. Despite a relatively hawkish assessment of current economic conditions and a further step toward tapering, the market curiously forced the USD lower in the moments immediately following the meeting allowing the AUD to jump to intraday highs at 0.7290. The rally was however short-lived, and investors unwound the move and Fed President Powell delivered his post-meeting address. Drifting back toward 0.7250, the AUD opens in much the same position as yesterday, buying 0.7237 US cents.
