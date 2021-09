This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. What runs through your mind when you’re deciding which toilet paper to buy? Sale price, roll size, pitiful single-ply or luxurious triple? Climate change might not make your list of considerations, but it should: According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the toilet paper industry is among the most egregious climate offenders in Canada.

