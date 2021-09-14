CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houston Astros: Zack Greinke with Cy Young numbers in one category

By James Simmons
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a fifth inning strikeout of Eric Hosmer, Max Scherzer became the 19th member of the 3000 strikeout club. Next in line may be Houston Astros pitcher, Zack Greinke. While he sits 201 punch outs away, the next milestone on Greinke’s list will be passing Cy Young on the all-time strikeout list. Based on his numbers this year, he should have already done this. However, strikeouts have been eluding Greinke in recent starts.

calltothepen.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Exploring Adam Wainwright’s Cy Young chances

Adam Wainwright has been nothing short of dominant for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Has he been good enough to win his first Cy Young in 2021?. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 10 of the last 11 starts by Adam Wainwright, the National League Pitcher of the Month in August. There’s no question that he has kept the Cardinals in the playoff race, but after this recent stretch of dominating performances, it’s worth asking if he has put himself in the conversation for the NL Cy Young.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Cy Young
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Zack Greinke
NBC Sports

Zimmerman: Getting harder to not give Cy Young to Scherzer

With every start he makes with the Dodgers, former Nationals ace Max Scherzer strengthens his bid for a fourth Cy Young award. His ERA is down to a league-best 2.28 on the year, and he's struck out a league-leading 12.3 batters per nine innings. Scherzer's main competition is teammate Walker Buehler, and as both pitchers aim to lead the Dodgers to an NL West crown by the end of the season, there's even more hardware at stake over the final 22 games.
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros' Zack Greinke, Taylor Jones discuss COVID-19 experiences

Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones are back with the Astros after testing positive for COVID-19 during the team’s last road trip in Seattle and experiencing minor symptoms. Greinke and Jones said they are fully vaccinated, but Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols mandate a 10-day quarantine for any player who tests positive.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The Texas Rangers#Hall Of Fame#Hof#Cooperstown
FanSided

Astros: 3 players that could be optioned for Zack Greinke’s return

With Zack Greinke returning to the bump, the Astros will need to option a player to make room. After demolishing the Texas Rangers on Monday, 15-1, the Houston Astros return to action on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. with Zack Greinke, who rejoined the 40-man roster after Jacob Wilson was sent outright to Triple-A, hitting the bump against right-hander Jordan Lyles. The right-hander is returning from the COVID-19 injured list, but a corresponding move has not been announced.
MLB
expressnews.com

Zack Greinke tosses bullpen session as Astros return nears

Zack Greinke rejoined the Astros and threw a bullpen session at Minute Maid Park prior to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, but the team is still unsure when he will slot back into the rotation. Greinke remains on the injured list due to “health and safety protocols” —...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
expressnews.com

Astros take Jacob Wilson off 40-man roster to make room for Zack Greinke

ARLINGTON — Infielder Jacob Wilson cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Astros’ 40-man roster on Monday, clearing a spot for Zack Greinke’s scheduled return on Tuesday. Wilson will remain in the Astros’ organization, just not as a member of its 40-man roster. Because he’s been on the COVID-19 related...
MLB
chatsports.com

Astros: 3 ways for Zack Greinke to rejoin the 40-man roster

Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports. Zack Greinke will require a corresponding 40-man move to rejoin the Astros’ roster. After testing positive for COVID-19, Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 10-day injured list due to health and safety protocol on Aug. 31. The right-hander is now slated to start on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, but he is currently off the 40-man roster.
MLB
SportsGrid

Zack Greinke to start Tuesday for the Astros

Zack Greinke is expected to start Tuesday for the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Greinke has been on the COVID-19 injured list since August 29. Greinke gets a cushy matchup in his first start back as he will be up against the offensively challenged Rangers. Greinke has...
MLB
chatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

The Astros waltz into town to face a Rangers team that is on the tail end of a pretty good week. They’ve won 6 of their last 7 games, including a series win against Oakland, which I’m sure has earned the gratitude of some Astros fans. Arlington has played well in recent series, grabbing a mini-sweep from the Diamondbacks and taking two out of four from the Angels.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox playoff tracker: Magic number remains 2 — and they’re now 5 games behind the Houston Astros for the No. 2 seed

The Chicago White Sox are closing in on their first American League Central title since 2008. Their magic number for clinching the division remained two after they lost 5-3 to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday and the second-place Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. The Sox can clinch Wednesday with a victory over the Tigers and an Indians loss to the Royals. Despite having all but ...
MLB
MLB

What if AL Cy Young is (gasp!) Robbie Ray?

For much of this season, the presumption has been that the AL Cy Young Award would be Gerrit Cole's to lose. But what if it's actually now Robbie Ray's to win?. As the $324 million arm pitching as well as ever for the team he rooted for growing up, Cole has both the numbers and the narrative to capture his first individual hardware, an honor that many expected the Yankees ace would one day claim. But could a pitcher who had to settle for an $8 million deal because his 2020 was so frustrating pull off an upset for the ages, especially after Cole took a couple extra days between starts after a sore left hamstring caused him to exit early on Sept. 7?
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Garcia hits 30th HR, Texas beats Astros in Greinke's return

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star slugger Adolis García tied the Rangers' single-season rookie record with his 30th home run and last-place Texas beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 8-1. The homer by García was one of three long balls allowed by Zack Greinke in his return after testing positive for COVID-19 last month. Rangers starter Jordan Lyles allowed only three singles and struck out seven over seven scoreless innings. Nathaniel Lowe and DJ Peters also homered off Greinke. A night after winning the series opener 15-1, the Astros didn't score until Carlos Correa's RBI single in the ninth off Josh Sborz.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

148K+
Followers
339K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy