Houston Astros: Zack Greinke with Cy Young numbers in one category
With a fifth inning strikeout of Eric Hosmer, Max Scherzer became the 19th member of the 3000 strikeout club. Next in line may be Houston Astros pitcher, Zack Greinke. While he sits 201 punch outs away, the next milestone on Greinke’s list will be passing Cy Young on the all-time strikeout list. Based on his numbers this year, he should have already done this. However, strikeouts have been eluding Greinke in recent starts.calltothepen.com
