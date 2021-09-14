Michigan State Football: Xavier Henderson graded as nation’s No. 1 safety

We are just two games into the Michigan State football season and yet it feels like the excitement surrounding the program is back. After a few years of irrelevance, Michigan State is on the verge of being ranked and that just goes to show just how good of a job Mel Tucker has done in a short time. No one thought this year’s Michigan State team would be anywhere near the AP Top 25, but after a couple of wins, the Spartans are a top-30 team nationally in terms of votes received.