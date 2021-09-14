Alene Hayden, 96,

Alene Hayden, age 96, of Paducah, KY passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Hayden was born in Paducah, KY on September 5, 1925 to the late Clois and Rachel Reed. She was a homemaker and care giver and member of Gospel Mission Worship Center. She loved flowers and quilting, but more than anything, spending time with her grandchildren. Alene is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Gail Sims (Kenneth) of Paducah, KY and Rachel Ann Moore (Terry) of Paducah, KY; three sons, Gerald T. Hayden (Julie) of Arden, NC, Mike W. Hayden (Terris McClain) of Paducah, KY and Jeff D. Hayden (Janica Scott) of Paducah, KY; several grandchildren great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hayden; her parents; one son, Paul Richard Hayden; four sisters, Bessie Mitchell, Idelle Ross, Novella Sisk and Cordilla Fadley. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Rev. Jim Wright officiating. The family appreciates your help in maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing when attending the service. There will be no public visitation. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637. During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug. You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.