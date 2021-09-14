Bob Richard Walker, 84, of Lexington, Kentucky formerly of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on September 17, 1936 in Bandana, Kentucky. Bob was the co/owner and operator of Lexington Coffee & Tea and was a professional painter prior to Lexington Coffee & Tea. He served in the United States Naval Reserves. Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria Del Joyce Walker; daughter, Terri Walker Wood and husband, Jeffrey Wood, of Lexington, Kentucky; two brothers, Donald Lee Walker and wife, Eva, of Paducah, Kentucky and Sam Edd Walker and wife, Sharon, of Oro Valley, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Samuel Walker and Lottie Estell Berry Walker Bub; step-father, Orlie Bub. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Donald Lee Walker officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. until service time of 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.. You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.