Business

Tension ahead of US inflation data

FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are treading water early on Tuesday as we await key US inflation data ahead of the open on Wall Street. This isn't the most exciting week as far as major event risk is concerned but the proximity to the Fed meeting next week combined with a few select US data releases is creating some tension in the markets. We may see a lot more of this fence-sitting behaviour over the next week as traders await more taper clues from the central bank.

FXStreet.com

Dollar soars on FOMC but... Evergrande USD payment is biggest risk

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher after the Federal Reserve made it very clear that they are ready to reduce asset purchases. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, it is “time to begin taper” and “if the economy progresses as expected, they may move at the next meeting.” But the BIG line is that ending taper by mid-2022 may be appropriate.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD struggles near one-month lows, around 1.3635 region ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and refreshed monthly lows. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a subdued USD price action amid the risk-on impulse. Some cross-driven weakness stemming from EUR/GBP weighed on the British pound. The GBP/USD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and dropped to...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD flirts with one-month lows, 1.3600 remains in sight ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday despite a subdued USD demand. Investors now await the FOMC decision for some impetus ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair remained depressed heading into the North American session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, around the 1.3625 region...
MARKETS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Aussie struggles to break higher despite improving risk sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. Despite a day full of headline newsflow and an improvement in risk appetite, the AUD struggled to break free from the shackles of risk-off ranges, failing to extend back beyond 0.73 US cents. Having opened below 0.7230, the Australian dollar found support through the domestic session as demand for risk improved. Chinese property developer Evergrande survived another day and the PBOC announced a 120billion yuan injection into the banking system, a signal it is willing to support financial markets through this most recent crisis. Having shifted above 0.7250, the AUD tracked sideways through the rest of the day as traders sidelined larger bets ahead of the FOMC policy update. The Fed offered little to disperse the market's current expectations. Despite a relatively hawkish assessment of current economic conditions and a further step toward tapering, the market curiously forced the USD lower in the moments immediately following the meeting allowing the AUD to jump to intraday highs at 0.7290. The rally was however short-lived, and investors unwound the move and Fed President Powell delivered his post-meeting address. Drifting back toward 0.7250, the AUD opens in much the same position as yesterday, buying 0.7237 US cents.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Stocks claw back, markets await Fed and Evergrande updates, bitcoin lower

The first wave of dip-buying appears is over as investors await clarity over Fed tapering and the fallout from Evergrande’s missed loan payments. Also providing a boost for sentiment was a rebound in housing starts and strong earnings results from Autozone, which provide some optimism that consumer spending habits were strong last quarter. The auto parts retailer had strong beats with earnings, revenue, and comparable sales. Investors however remain nervous that persistent supply chain issues and a labor market shortage will continue to eat at growth over the coming quarters.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Open: Wall Street Falls ahead of Consumer Sentiment Data

FTSE -0.12% at 7022. Stock set to ease, looking at a flat finish to the week. US stocks are pointing to a mildly softer open following from a mixed closed in the previous session. Despite plenty of data for investors to sink their teeth into the markets haven’t moved a great deal and the S&P500 is looking to end the week roughly where it started.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Data

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session despite reporting unexpected rise in retail sales. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment dropped sharply by more than 10 points to 70.3 in August. However, analysts expect September’s reading to recover slightly to 72.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats toward 0.7300 ahead of key US data

AUD/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday. Employment in Australia declined at a stronger pace than expected in August. Investors await Retail Sales and Initial Jobless Claims data from US. The AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and extended its slide in the...
RETAIL
investing.com

US Dollar Declines on Softer US CPI Inflation Data

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data out of the US was a slight miss on consenus and drop from the previous months reading. The CPI and Core CPI data shows that inflation while continuing to be high in the world’s largest economy, is starting to show some signs of easing, albeit marginally.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered around 92.50 ahead of data

DXY alternates gains with losses around 92.50. The dollar bounces off post-CPI drops near 92.30. Industrial Production, Mortgage Applications next of note in the docket. The greenback starts the Wednesday’s session in the old continent on the backfooting around the 92.50 zone when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Global stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. London and Shanghai declined while Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting a 31-year high. Wall Street futures were higher a day...
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Is Anxiously Waiting For The US Inflation Data

US consumer inflation is in the spotlight today. Investors expect a slowdown in the year-over-year growth rate from the current 5.4% (it’s a high of the last 30 years). The wait-and-see attitude of the markets probably reduced the degree of pressure on US stock prices, where indices managed to turn higher intraday and close in the green zone after four sessions of decline.
BUSINESS

