Machine Gun Kelly plagued by sound issues, storm at NYC concert: review
New York City has not been kind to Machine Gun Kelly. Sunday night in Brooklyn, the rap star turned prince of pop-punk nostalgia made headlines at the MTV Video Music Awards, not for his performance or Best Alternative win, but for a red carpet scuffle with UFC fighter Conor McGregor that almost came to blows (McGregor said Kelly’s security pushed him, other reports said Kelly denied McGregor a photo, sparking the beef).www.nj.com
Comments / 0