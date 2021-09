Did you know the Rocky Reach Dam provides power for more than 7 million people around the Pacific Northwest? And it’s right here in our backyard!. For the first time since its opening in the 1960’s and after years of planning, the Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center underwent some major renovations. For more than 60 years, the Discovery Center has entertained guests young and old with a one-of-a-kind experience of the Columbia River. Now, that experience is new and improved. From underwater windows twice as large to see the dam’s fish ladder system to interactive exhibits explaining how clean, carbon-fee hydropower is produced – the Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam has something for everyone in the family.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO