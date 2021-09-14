Ovilee Moore, 99 of Benton, KY died on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Fern Terrace in Murray, KY. Born Tuesday, April 11, 1922 in Trigg County, KY Between the Lakes, she was the daughter of the late Ed Colson and the late Rosie (Underhill) Colson. She was proud to be a Rosie the Riveter during World War II and also worked at Fisher Price. Ovilee loved to travel, rather it was for vacation or to go watch her grandkids. She also enjoyed having family gatherings on Sunday afternoons. She was a member of Briensburg Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Moore wife Janet of Benton, KY, Ricky Moore Debbie of Benton, KY; daughters, Shelby Driskill husband Billy of Benton, KY, Ginger Jones husband Edmond of Murray, KY; grandchildren, Deidra Moore husband Chris, Beth Cosner husband Scott, Dale Moore wife Holly, Joey Peck wife Stephanie, Amy Moore, Eric Moore wife Abbye, Ryan Moore; great grandchildren, Casey Moore, Hunter Dunnigan, Billie Griggs, Nate Moore, Ty Moore, Tess Moore, Macey Peck, Caleb Jones, Adalee Moore, Zoee Moore; and great great grandchild, Shelby Jo Griggs. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Moore; her parents; and sisters, Hazel Cox and Novilee Turner. A Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Briensburg Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Moore, Bro. Brad Walker and Bro. Lars Griggs officiating. Interment will follow the service in Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, Benton, KY. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025. Additional visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the service time of 1:00 PM Monday, September 27, 2021 at Briensburg Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.