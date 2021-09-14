CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton, KY

Ovilee Moore, 99

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 7 days ago

Ovilee Moore, 99 of Benton, KY died on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Fern Terrace in Murray, KY. Born Tuesday, April 11, 1922 in Trigg County, KY Between the Lakes, she was the daughter of the late Ed Colson and the late Rosie (Underhill) Colson. She was proud to be a Rosie the Riveter during World War II and also worked at Fisher Price. Ovilee loved to travel, rather it was for vacation or to go watch her grandkids. She also enjoyed having family gatherings on Sunday afternoons. She was a member of Briensburg Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Moore wife Janet of Benton, KY, Ricky Moore Debbie of Benton, KY; daughters, Shelby Driskill husband Billy of Benton, KY, Ginger Jones husband Edmond of Murray, KY; grandchildren, Deidra Moore husband Chris, Beth Cosner husband Scott, Dale Moore wife Holly, Joey Peck wife Stephanie, Amy Moore, Eric Moore wife Abbye, Ryan Moore; great grandchildren, Casey Moore, Hunter Dunnigan, Billie Griggs, Nate Moore, Ty Moore, Tess Moore, Macey Peck, Caleb Jones, Adalee Moore, Zoee Moore; and great great grandchild, Shelby Jo Griggs. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Moore; her parents; and sisters, Hazel Cox and Novilee Turner. A Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Briensburg Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Moore, Bro. Brad Walker and Bro. Lars Griggs officiating. Interment will follow the service in Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, Benton, KY. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025. Additional visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the service time of 1:00 PM Monday, September 27, 2021 at Briensburg Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Obituaries
Benton, KY
Obituaries
City
Murray, KY
City
Benton, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Moore
Person
Amy Moore
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy