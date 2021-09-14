Connie David Keene, 75, of Clinton, went home to meet Jesus on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Connie was born on June 24, 1946 in Fulton County, Kentucky to Andrew S. and Mildred Darnall Keene. He spent his early years growing up in the lower bottom of Fulton County, Kentucky and New Madrid, Missouri. On September 25, 1965 he married Betty Sue Sutton. Connie and Betty moved their family to Hickman County, Kentucky during the flood of 1973. They settled near Columbus, Kentucky where they lived the rest of their years. He spent 35 years farming until he retired in 2008. Connie was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church, but served as a deacon and song leader at Columbus Baptist Church for around 40 years. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing and reminiscing about old times. He loved spending time with his family and aggravating everyone. Connie is survived by one daughter, Monda House and husband, Alan of Clinton; one son, David Stacey Keene and wife, Dionne of Arlington; four grandchildren, Chassity Cox (David), Justin House (Brittney), MaKayla Scillion (Zac) and Darla Laird (Nathanael); five great-grandchildren, Jake Cox, Roxie House, Riley Jo Cox, Ridglee House and MaKinley Scillion. He is also survived by two sisters, Judy Conyers of Wickliffe and Tina Hartlein (Brian) of Sikeston, Missiouri. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Betty Sue Sutton Keene; his parents; one sister, Shelby Dodd; four brothers, Junior Keene, Wesley Keene, Sam Keene and Gary Keene. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Bro. Cory Holt officiating with eulogy by his nephew, G. L. Keene. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: The Gideons International Carlisle West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035 or Hickman Co. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 29, Clinton, KY 42031. You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com .