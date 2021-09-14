CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, KY

Connie David Keene, 75

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 7 days ago

Connie David Keene, 75, of Clinton, went home to meet Jesus on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Connie was born on June 24, 1946 in Fulton County, Kentucky to Andrew S. and Mildred Darnall Keene. He spent his early years growing up in the lower bottom of Fulton County, Kentucky and New Madrid, Missouri. On September 25, 1965 he married Betty Sue Sutton. Connie and Betty moved their family to Hickman County, Kentucky during the flood of 1973. They settled near Columbus, Kentucky where they lived the rest of their years. He spent 35 years farming until he retired in 2008. Connie was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church, but served as a deacon and song leader at Columbus Baptist Church for around 40 years. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing and reminiscing about old times. He loved spending time with his family and aggravating everyone. Connie is survived by one daughter, Monda House and husband, Alan of Clinton; one son, David Stacey Keene and wife, Dionne of Arlington; four grandchildren, Chassity Cox (David), Justin House (Brittney), MaKayla Scillion (Zac) and Darla Laird (Nathanael); five great-grandchildren, Jake Cox, Roxie House, Riley Jo Cox, Ridglee House and MaKinley Scillion. He is also survived by two sisters, Judy Conyers of Wickliffe and Tina Hartlein (Brian) of Sikeston, Missiouri. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Betty Sue Sutton Keene; his parents; one sister, Shelby Dodd; four brothers, Junior Keene, Wesley Keene, Sam Keene and Gary Keene. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Bro. Cory Holt officiating with eulogy by his nephew, G. L. Keene. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: The Gideons International Carlisle West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035 or Hickman Co. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 29, Clinton, KY 42031. You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com .

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Fulton County, KY
City
Cunningham, KY
City
Wickliffe, KY
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
David Keene
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy