Family Relationships

Jeff Bridges Is ‘Truly Grateful’ for His Family! Meet the Actor’s 3 Children With Wife Susan

By Kelly Braun
 7 days ago
Jeff Bridges doesn’t spend a lot of time wishing for things in his life. Because the Big Lebowski star is the dad of his three kids — Isabelle, Jessica and Haley — he already has everything he could ever imagine. When it comes to his children, Jeff’s family is something he is “truly grateful” for.

The Iron Man alum is the doting dad of three alongside his wife, Susan Geston. The longtime lovebirds wed in 1977, and they experienced parenthood together when their first daughter, Isabelle, was born in 1981. Jeff and his spouse later welcomed Jessica in 1983, followed by Haley in 1985.

During the years the couple’s kids were growing up, it wasn’t uncommon to get a glimpse inside Jeff’s beautiful family. More often than not, his kiddos joined him on the red carpet for A-list events, including the 2001 premiere of Arlington Road. The Bridges brood later stepped out at the Seabiscuit screening in 2003, as well True Grit in 2010. More recently, Jeff posed for photos with Haley and Susan to celebrate Hell or High Water in 2016.

Jeff’s kids have been especially supportive since their father was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2020. The Crazy Heart actor announced the news at the time, revealing he started “treatment” for his cancer, which is “different from leukemia” and “begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system,” per WebMD.

“As the Dude would say … new s—t has come to light,” Jeff wrote on Twitter while announcing his diagnosis. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

At the time Jeff announced the news, a source close to the Oscar winner said he was “feeling the love” from his wife and kids. “Jeff is truly grateful for his family, friends and the fans who have rallied around him,” the insider exclusively told Closer. “It’s really lifted his spirits.”

It seems Jeff’s family rallying around him was exactly what he needed as he revealed his diagnosis was improving. In September 2021, the True Grit actor uploaded a handwritten note on his website, announcing he was “in remission” after his large cancerous mass had shrunk to the size of a “marble.” Jeff said he celebrated by walking his daughter down the aisle.

To learn more about Jeff and Susan’s daughters, keep scrolling!

