Cows are being potty trained to help reduce the ammonia emissions produced by their waste.Scientists have discovered calves can learn how to use a toilet quicker than very young children and it’s hoped it will help cut down air pollution and create more animal-friendly farms.On a farm where cows freely relieve themselves as they graze, the accumulation and spread of waste often contaminates local soil and waterways. This can be controlled by confining the cows in barns, but in these close quarters their urine and faeces combine to create ammonia, an indirect greenhouse gas.While the ammonia produced in cow...

WILDLIFE ・ 8 DAYS AGO