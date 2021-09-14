CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Shows More Than $104M In Uncollected Pa. Turnpike Tolls

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system.

Nearly half of drivers without E-ZPass not being charged turnpike tolls

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some drivers using the Pennsylvania turnpike are avoiding tolls altogether after a recent change. That flash of a light, drivers know all too well. It means you’ll have to pay the tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Or, will you?. “Oh really? Wow, I didn’t...
Plenty Of Free Rides On The PA Turnpike

CARLISLE (AP) – More than $104 million in PA Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling. Turnpike records show the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass have a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system. The turnpike says nearly 11 million out of the total of about 170 million turnpike rides generated no revenue for the agency last year and its bad debt expense has more than quadrupled in the past seven years. About 10,000 PA vehicle registrations are currently suspended for overdue toll bills, but that doesn’t apply to out-of-state drivers.
More than $100 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls go unpaid

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — More than $104 million inPennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year after the roadway transitioned to an all-electronic tolling system. Turnpike records show millions of drivers, who did not have E-ZPass, have a nearly one-in-two chance of NOT paying under the toll-by-plate license plate camera system.
More than 2,000 in hospitals across Pa. due to COVID-19

More than 2,000 people in Pennsylvania are now being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. The health department reported 2,010 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals on its online data base, including 496 patients being treated in intensive care units. The number of hospitalizations has been climbing in recent weeks, largely due to the delta variant, officials said.
Pa. Turnpike Commission’s $104M toll collection ‘leakage’ is a complete debacle | Turkeys & Trophies

It stands to reason that the abrupt switch from offering a cash-collection option to an all-electronic tolling system would come with some hiccups. Criticism of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, which enacted the new “toll by plate” system at the onset of the COVD-19 outbreak, wouldn’t be warranted if a few vehicles here and there slipped through the gates without their license plates getting read. But it turns out that motorists who were supposed to be charged under the “toll by plate” system – those without an E-ZPass – had a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying in the last fiscal year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the turnpike’s Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley. The Associated Press obtained an internal memo stating that the oversights amounted to more than $104 million in lost revenue. That’s some hiccup. The phenomenon is called “leakage” and can in part be due to faulty equipment or an inability to track down out-of-state drivers. The turnpike commission says it is doing an exhaustive investigation into the causes. That’s great, but the “leakage” should have been noticed and investigated long before the losses hit the more than $104 million mark. For E-ZPass holders and… well… about half of the other motorists who were actually billed for using the turnpike last year, this should be appalling. We’re already paying too much in tolls and the rates just keep going up each year.
PennDOT, Highway Industry, PA Turnpike Commission launching ‘Safer Together’ campaign Wednesday

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s highway construction industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to call for a safety stand-down on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The event which has been dubbed “Safer Together” will call upon both the transportation construction industry and the motoring public...
Editorial: The $104 million failure of turnpike 'toll-by-plate'

In 2019, the first Southwestern Pennsylvania toll booths started to change as the Turnpike Commission switched from a mix of manned stations and machines to a new, hands-off system. It started years earlier with the E-ZPass devices that let drivers roll through while a transponder was read and an account...
Coronavirus in Pa.: More than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

More than 12,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pennsylvania over the weekend, the state Department of Health said Monday. The health department said there were 12,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over Saturday and Sunday, raising the statewide total to 1,382,933. The department doesn’t typically update new cases over the weekend, so the state’s latest report is the first since Friday and covers two days of data.
Pa. adds more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases; more than 2,300 hospitalized

Pennsylvania’s increase in COVID-19 infections continued unabated Wednesday, with the state adding 4,812 new cases, an increase of more than 1,000 cases over Tuesday’s tally of 3,732 new cases, according to new state Health Department tracking data. Statewide, 2,333 people were hospitalized, up from Tuesday’s total of 2,308 people. There...
PA Resident Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash

A Pennsylvania resident died Monday in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.The driver of a BMW X3 was traveling west in the left lane near milepost 0.9 in Florence Township (Burlington County) around 12:40 a.m. when he struck the center barrier, New Jersey State Police Trooper Char…
More than 6,800 COVID cases reported in Ohio

For the first time since Saturday, Ohio reported more than 6,800 daily cases of coronavirus Wednesday. The state recorded 6,823 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,268,841, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the second-highest number of cases reported in the last three weeks. ExploreFrom...
Pa. adds more COVID hospitalizations, more than 500 in intensive care units

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 hospitalizations arced upward again on Wednesday, with more people in intensive care units, and more requiring a ventilator to survive, new state Department of Health data shows. A total of 2,082 people were hospitalized as of midday on Wednesday, up from 2,010 on Tuesday, according to data posted...
