Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to open this season despite Caldor Fire damage

Dozens of old Tahoe cabins burned in the Caldor Fire. This is the story of one of them. Sep. 10, 2021Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 8:30 a.m. The last time Wendell Ward went to the cabin his father built in 1941, he vacuumed the carpet and mopped the floor. He was planning to return to the small red cabin in the woods a week later on Labor Day, and so he cleaned the cabin before he left, as he had always done.

