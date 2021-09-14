L’aupaire Chats New Music & His Favourite Song

With the market all set to decorate for the arrival of Ganpati amidst the increase in heavy traffic on the highway and the clutter of vehicles and human beings, even the nature in its pristine glory is waving to the glory of the Lord with gay abandon to the tune of ‘All Is Set for welcome’ to Bappa, including the mesmerised youth. To augur for the grand occasion, Pickle Music which is always working round the clock to serve its music oriented patrons has also taken the first step forward for its patrons by coming up with an entirely different music album for the devotees of Ganesh. Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhirangi who have won the hearts of lovers of music in a very short period of time with their music company Pickle Music have now presented “Bappa Morya” in service of the patrons who want to appease the Lord Ganesha.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO