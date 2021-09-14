CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'aupaire Chats New Music & His Favourite Song

By Rebecca Haslam
Cover picture for the articleRising Berlin artist L’aupaire has already amassed over 85 million streams of his songs, and has earned himself a growing following thanks to his ability to make soothing, addictive folk-pop that’s perfect for the summer, or anytime really. He’s had a lot of success in his native Germany, and played global stages such as SXSW, Sziget Festival, Melt! and Dockville Festival. He’s just released his new single “Lisbon” featuring fellow German artist Luisa and PopWrapped caught up with him to talk favourite artists and future plans.

