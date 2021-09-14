The best RPGs for PS5
The PlayStation platform has always been home to some of the best RPGs on the market. Whether they’re JRPGs, action RPGs, tactical RPGs, or any other variation, there’s never been a shortage of games that allow you to live out a new experience in nearly any type of setting you could imagine. RPGs were initially a more niche genre, catering to the old school Dungeons and Dragons players, but have steadily grown in popularity as they have become more accessible and widespread. These games offer narratives and gameplay styles you can’t find anywhere else.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0