The best RPGs for PS5

Arkane is back - and it's no secret that Digital Foundry enormously admires the kind of immersive sim experience this studio specialises in, offering players an objective-driven but free-form type of gameplay with lots of secrets to uncover and varying pathways through every stage. The 'deathloop' mechanic itself sees the player 'rewinding' to an earlier time in the mission each time you die, and after two 'rewinds', the level restarts with the default player loadout. It's fun, it's fast-paced, it's thought-provoking, encourages experimentation and discovery and the overall narrative is excellent too. It's a game we've come to love during the review period and it's well worth a look.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO