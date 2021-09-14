CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The best RPGs for PS5

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation platform has always been home to some of the best RPGs on the market. Whether they’re JRPGs, action RPGs, tactical RPGs, or any other variation, there’s never been a shortage of games that allow you to live out a new experience in nearly any type of setting you could imagine. RPGs were initially a more niche genre, catering to the old school Dungeons and Dragons players, but have steadily grown in popularity as they have become more accessible and widespread. These games offer narratives and gameplay styles you can’t find anywhere else.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintel.com

Massive Best Buy PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Leaks – September 23

It seems as though Best Buy is planning a huge PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on September 23, according to new leaks. It’s been a quiet few weeks at Best Buy, despite the major retailer being one of our top restockers in the past. Now, it’s clear why things have been so silent.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

NIS Classics Vol. 2 Brings a Pair of RPGs to Switch and PC

NIS America, Inc. revealed the announcement trailer for Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2, showcasing the classic titles to be featured as part of it. According to the trailer, the second volume in the series will feature both ZHP: Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman and Makai Kingdom. You can check out the announcement trailer for the second volume below:
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors (PS5) REVIEW – A New Series Best

Home Gaming Game Reviews Life Is Strange: True Colors (PS5) REVIEW – A New Series Best. The Life is Strange series has managed to carve out a happy little niche in the gaming market over the last six years. A choice-based, story-heavy franchise, Life is Strange relies more on living an experience than enacting violent deaths upon legions of enemies. Life is Strange: True Colors takes this premise of walking in another’s shoes even further, though.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
IGN

PS5 Was India's Best-Selling Console in August 2021

In what is a recurring theme, the PS5 is India's best-selling console for August 2021. Sony's latest console only had one restock for the month but that was enough to propel it to the top of the charts. Reason being, outside of a very brief sales window, the Xbox Series X and S were nowhere to be found and the PS4 too was unavailable at most game stores across the country. What's more is, this is possibly a sign of things to come.
FIFA
digitalspy.com

The best FIFA 22 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC

The next entry in the world's most popular football franchise is just around the corner, with FIFA 22 set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The general release date is currently set for Friday, October 1, but if you purchase the FIFA...
FIFA
lifewire.com

Kitaria Fables’ Throwback to Old School RPGs Mostly Works

Kitaria Fables (Switch, Steam, PlayStation) is an intriguing game. Easily dismissed as part Stardew Valley, part Zelda game, it's not quite either. Not as richly developed combat-wise as anything Nintendo has achieved in the past, and not as much of a farming sim as Stardew Valley, Kitaria Fables is its own beast.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Videogames need more Dungeon Masters, and not just in RPGs

Dungeon Masters are simultaneously my best friends and worst enemies. They are life-saving angels and untrustworthy tricksters; world-makers and world-breakers. Through their web of plots and NPCs they bind reality together and elevate the game-world beyond rules and lore. Without them, there are no tabletop RPGs. But while so much of what makes tabletop games great has been mimicked by videogames, the role of the DM has largely been left on the table.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpgs#Time Travel#Game Design#Puzzle Game#Playstation#Dragons#Sci Fi#Linear#Square Enix#Dlc#Jrpg#Kingdom Hearts#Yakuza#The Final Cut
videogameschronicle.com

Here’s a new look at PS5’s ‘best looking open-world game’ Forspoken

Square Enix premiered a new trailer for its original action-RPG Forspoken on Thursday and confirmed a Spring 2022 release date. The Final Fantasy publisher has previously said it’s aiming to deliver “the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game” with the PS5 exclusive. Announced in June 2020,...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Deathloop PS5's graphics modes compared: which is the best way to play?

Arkane is back - and it's no secret that Digital Foundry enormously admires the kind of immersive sim experience this studio specialises in, offering players an objective-driven but free-form type of gameplay with lots of secrets to uncover and varying pathways through every stage. The 'deathloop' mechanic itself sees the player 'rewinding' to an earlier time in the mission each time you die, and after two 'rewinds', the level restarts with the default player loadout. It's fun, it's fast-paced, it's thought-provoking, encourages experimentation and discovery and the overall narrative is excellent too. It's a game we've come to love during the review period and it's well worth a look.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The Five Best PS5 Launch Games So Far

When the Playstation 5 was announced the gaming world drooled. The graphics looked amazing and Sony boasted about its performance being able to reach 4K graphics and 120 FPS. Console gaming as we knew it was changed forever. Its launch was hectic. A shortage of units but thankfully no shortage of games. We’re here to see which games stood out from the pack.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

National Video Game Day: 16 Best PS5, Xbox Series X Accessories To Buy Online

Happy National Video Game Day! As we celebrate one of our favorite ways to destress, why not treat yourself to the best PS5 accessories or the best Xbox Series X accessories for a better gaming experience? Here's a list of some of the best gaming accessories that you can get for your Xbox or PlayStation online.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
happymag.tv

The 10 best PS5 headsets you can get in 2021

The PS5 is now firmly established and looks to be a supreme console for many years to come. If you’re after a PS5 headset, let’s check out 10 excellent examples. The PS5 was launched at the end of 2020. Notwithstanding the pandemic-based dramas that affected its release, it looks like Sony has another hit on its hands. The question for many fans: how do I take advantage of the enhanced sonic capabilities of the console with the most appropriate PS5 headset?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy