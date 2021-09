Bulldogs return to the field Linn High School returned to the football field on Friday for their first 8-man football game since Sept. 20, 2019. The Bulldogs did not have enough players for a team last year and ran out of players in 2019 after three games before playing a couple 6-man games to finish out that season. The Bulldogs almost weren’t able to play their season opener on Friday, with…

LINN, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO