“I am so thankful for this program and all they have done for all of my children that have completed it. They know all of those hard college questions, and what they don’t know, they help you figure it out. They are also amazing when your student enters college, and they are overwhelmed and have questions about college issues or need a friendly face those first few days on campus. This program is helpful for parents and students alike and is always willing to do whatever they can to help your student be successful. We would be lost without Upward Bound.”- Upward Bound Parent.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO