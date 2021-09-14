University of Alabama announces $1.5 billion campaign for scholarships, athletics

Saturday is Wet Willie Day in the state of Alabama, but keep your nasty fingers out of your friends’ ears -- this is a celebration of a home-grown musical legacy. In conjunction with Tavern Fest, an event taking place Saturday in Montgomery, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a proclamation honoring Wet Willie, a band that came out of Mobile in 1970 to join the Capricorn Records roster and help define a new genre known as Southern rock alongside groups such as The Allman Brothers Band. A high-water mark came in 1974, when Wet Willie scored a Top 10 hit with “Keep On Smilin’.” That uplifting tune, and the similarly upbeat “Country Side of Life,” have lived on to pop up occasionally in films or TV shows -- and if you listen to one or two certain radio stations in Mobile, you’ve got a fair chance of hearing “Weekend” around 5 p.m. on any given Friday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO