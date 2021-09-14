University of Alabama announces $1.5 billion campaign for scholarships, athletics
By Ed Enoch
AL.com
7 days ago
The University of Alabama has launched the public phase of a 10-year capital campaign to raise $1.5 billion to support scholarships, faculty research, campus facilities and athletics. "This campaign will amplify the university's...
Messiah University announces its capital campaign, “The Campaign for Messiah University: Learning for Life, Transforming the World”. MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (Sept. 16, 2021) – Messiah University today announced the public phase of its capital campaign, The Campaign for Messiah University: Learning for Life, Transforming the World. The $75 million campaign supports Messiah’s vision to educate students for a lifetime of learning opportunities, including engaging its students and alumni beyond the undergraduate and graduate programs to include certificates and enhanced learning courses.
The University Balloon Race Scholarship Committee has been in existence since 1986 and has awarded scholarship funds since the early 1990s. The University Balloon Race Scholarships have been distributed each year since 1999. The committee exists to raise the money to award two scholarships a year; one to an undergraduate student and one to a graduate student.
The University of Alabama’s Rising Tide Capital Campaign has raised $940 million of its $1.5 billion goal since its inception in 2015, the school announced Monday. The 10-year fundraising campaign is seeking money from private donors and was created to fund and support university athletics, students, faculty and facility upgrades.
Tiffany & Co., which pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities in tandem with its “About Love” campaign featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has named the five beneficiaries, which include private and state schools. They are Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett...
The University of Oregon on Wednesday announced the end of a record-setting $3.24 billion fundraising campaign. The university launched the campaign in 2014, saying it wanted to raise $2 billion. It raised the goal to $3 billion in 2018. The final total includes donations from 147,000 donors, including Nike co-founder...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College announced a new scholarship for admitted students who live on campus, starting in Fall 2022. The Scots Legacy Award, valued at $20,000, will be available to every admitted student who plans to become part of the residential community, officials said. This new scholarship will...
Five Alabama schools are among the 325 nationwide winners of the 2021 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by...
The Windgate Foundation has awarded a $1.56 million grant to Henderson State University for needs-based scholarships. The award establishes the $1.5 million Windgate Foundation Scholarship Endowment and also includes a $60,000 bridge grant for student scholarships. “We are grateful to the Windgate Foundation for establishing this life-changing scholarship endowment,” Dr....
With the SMU Mustang Band, cheer squad and Peruna standing by to celebrate, Southern Methodist University officials just kicked off the public phase of an ambitious, $1.5 billion fundraising campaign in front of the school’s iconic Dallas Hall. “SMU Ignited: Boldly Shaping Tomorrow” is the third and largest fundraising campaign...
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — We've all heard it....new year, new growth, but to Texas A&M, the saying means something different this year. Enrollment numbers for the fall semester at A&M have been released, including the largest freshman class in the school's history. Just under 73,000 students were enrolled on the...
A Gadsden elementary school teacher who taught for more than 30 years is being mourned following her death from COVID-19. Cynthia Hollingsworth Graves died Saturday. She was a teacher at Oscar Adams Elementary and was known for teaching students for whom English was a second language, Diana Hilton remembered. She asked for all the children to be placed in her classroom.
As North Shore Community College begins to wind down its ‘zoom university’ class format and open its doors to more in-person classes, the college announced Monday that all students, staff,
(AAMU) offers unique experiences for todays’ growing urban populations. We offer programs and clubs in urban agriculture, STEM, robotics and coding, healthy lifestyles, leadership, and so much more! Register now to get involved and stay up to date on upcoming activities. Register by creating an account at www.aces.edu/go/4Honline and select Alabama A&M 4-H Youth Development.
Maryland is considered one of the best states in the nation for teachers, according to a recent study. Th WalletHub study was published on Monday. It said that Maryland is the 7th best state in the nation for teachers. New York was ranked as the best state for teachers and New Hampshire was ranked as […]
Saturday is Wet Willie Day in the state of Alabama, but keep your nasty fingers out of your friends’ ears -- this is a celebration of a home-grown musical legacy. In conjunction with Tavern Fest, an event taking place Saturday in Montgomery, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a proclamation honoring Wet Willie, a band that came out of Mobile in 1970 to join the Capricorn Records roster and help define a new genre known as Southern rock alongside groups such as The Allman Brothers Band. A high-water mark came in 1974, when Wet Willie scored a Top 10 hit with “Keep On Smilin’.” That uplifting tune, and the similarly upbeat “Country Side of Life,” have lived on to pop up occasionally in films or TV shows -- and if you listen to one or two certain radio stations in Mobile, you’ve got a fair chance of hearing “Weekend” around 5 p.m. on any given Friday.
If you attended an HBCU, visited one, or have ever been to a Black college homecoming, you know it’s an experience that simply cannot be put into words. And with homecoming season right around the corner, we figured that there’s no better time to stock up on the best HBCU apparel to show support and pride for some of the greatest academic institutions in the country.
When you set foot on an HBCU campus, the air of pride, love, community and happiness can immediately be felt through and through. From the roaring step shows to hanging on “the yard” and swag...
The University of Texas at Austin welcomed more incoming freshmen than ever before, with 9,060 new Longhorns, thanks to the rise of on-time graduations allowing the university to admit more undergraduates.
