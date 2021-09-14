Truth, Lies, and Alzheimer’s

Could the smoke from Western fires contribute to an increase in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia? Scientists have discovered a correlation, but more research needs to be conducted and you can help. You’re watching the “Local News Network” brought to you by Kroegers Ace Hardware in Durango. And Choice Building Supply Ace Hardware in Cortez. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Scientists continue to build greater understanding about the causes of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in an effort to find a cure. And you can help get them closer by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, September 25th in both Durango and Farmington. Hosted by the Four Corners Alzheimer’s Initiative, the Farmington event will start at 9:00 AM with registration at Berg Park. The Durango event starts at 10:00 AM at the Rotary Park gazebo. The event is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise donations to support local educational programs and free services in the area. Donors who contribute $100 or more will receive a walk t-shirt. Donations also support critical research about the disease.

DURANGO, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO