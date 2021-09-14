CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth, Lies, and Alzheimer’s

By Chante Gamby, Contributing Writer
Chicago Defender
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that 1 in 3 seniors die each year as a result of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia related illness? According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s estimated that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s in 2021 (www.alz.org). While this disease continues to increase in prevalence and severity within our society, it is often a misunderstood disease. For both those struggling with the disease and loved ones looking for answers and guidance, being able to identify key symptoms, behaviors, and solutions is crucial for their overall health and wellbeing.

Lisa Skinner
Chicago Defender

ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

