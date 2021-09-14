Truth, Lies, and Alzheimer’s
Did you know that 1 in 3 seniors die each year as a result of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia related illness? According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s estimated that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s in 2021 (www.alz.org). While this disease continues to increase in prevalence and severity within our society, it is often a misunderstood disease. For both those struggling with the disease and loved ones looking for answers and guidance, being able to identify key symptoms, behaviors, and solutions is crucial for their overall health and wellbeing.chicagodefender.com
Comments / 0