House member criticizes colleagues for handling of Blinken testimony

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., discusses Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before the House Foreign Affairs committee about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and what she calls 'antics' by some GOP members of the committee.Sept. 14, 2021.

Rubio criticizes Blinken over chaos after withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – Sen. Marco Rubio confronted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he testified Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rubio said he had been tracking the situation “very closely” and he believes the Biden administration should have planned for the...
'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Blinken's Afghan withdrawal testimony

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" September 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: Let's bring in our panel early. Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume. Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett, and Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee congressman and CEO of Empowerment Inclusion Capital. Gentlemen, thanks for being here.
Abigail Spanberger
Blinken pushes back on GOP criticism of Afghan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back Monday against harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out. In a sometimes contentious hearing Monday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken sought to […]
Blinken’s evasive Afghanistan testimony proves he must resign

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday, tried his best to defend the Biden administration’s chaotic, mismanaged debacle of an Afghanistan withdrawal. As with all other things Blinken has touched over the course of this sordid affair, he failed. The proper remedy for...
Blinken defends pullout to House panel

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back Monday against harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out. “We made the right decision in...
Blinken defends Afghan response to critical Congress

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday was to insist that the Biden administration had prepared for worst-case scenarios in Afghanistan as he faced irate lawmakers. The famously mild-mannered top US diplomat was expected to face two days of contentious grilling before Congress, the first opportunity for political rivals to directly challenge the administration over the Taliban's swift win as President Joe Biden ended the 20-year US military mission. Blinken was to tell the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the Biden administration was "intensely focused" on the safety of Americans and had been "constantly assessing" the staying power of the Western-backed government, "considering multiple scenarios." "Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while US forces remained," Blinken was to say, according to prepared remarks.
Afghanistan
Blinken defends Biden's handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday defended the Biden administration’s much-criticized handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a contentious congressional hearing. Appearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken faced complaints from angry lawmakers about the administration’s response to the quick collapse of...
Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez And Other Lawmakers Call On DHS To Drop Visa Sanctions Enacted By Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar and other U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to drop visa sanctions that were enacted under former President Trump. On Tuesday, Omar’s office announced a letter has been sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In it, the letter says the sanctions have led to “significant increase” in deportations of African asylum seekers and Southeast Asia refugees. “We write to express our deep concerns about the Department of Homeland Security’s continued implementation of the 243(d) visa sanctions enacted under the Trump Administration, despite...
Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
House Panel Hears Testimony on Impact of Impending Biden Vax Rules

(Missourinet) The Missouri House Judiciary Committee invited health care and business leaders to comment on President Biden’s plans to order companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations — or frequent testing. In a hearing Wednesday at the Capitol- Jorgen Schlemeier from the Missouri Assisted Living Association — and...
