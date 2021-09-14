Arrest made in Ithaca Home Depot robbery

ITHACA, N.Y.—No injuries were sustained in an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning on Elmira Road in Ithaca, according to a police press release. The incident was reported to police around 2:43 a.m. from the Speedway Gas Station at 366 Elmira Road. Police said that upon investigation, they found that one victim was approached by two suspects in the parking lot—while the press release said the victim was operating a taxi, it does not state whether or not the victim was inside of the car at the time of the incident.

ITHACA, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO