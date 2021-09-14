CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Ithaca Home Depot robbery

By Matt Butler
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 7 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Police have announced an arrest in connection with an alleged robbery that took place on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Home Depot on Elmira Road. Police said they responded to a report of someone pushing a shopping cart “with a large amount of unpaid merchandise out of the store.” Employees followed the person out of the story to stop him, but police claimed that witnesses said the suspect then “produced a knife and threatened the employees with it.” He then fled the area with the stolen goods, though they were found a short time later.

