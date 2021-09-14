CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why FuelCell Shares Are Trading Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. FuelCell reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $26.8 million, which beat the estimate of $20.69 million.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update

Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock is down after the Q3 revenue update ahead of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Related Link: Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue. The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuelcell Energy#Fuelcell Energy Inc#Fcel
WSB Radio

US stock indexes wobble a day after biggest drop since May

Stock indexes were wobbling between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday following a sharp pullback a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:36 p.m. Eastern, giving up most of an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,959 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

Digital Turbine and Bandwidth have posted stellar numbers in their latest quarterly results. Both companies are rapidly adding to their customer base, and have a lot of room to grow. The U.S. equity market is encountering some turbulence in the form of worrisome inflation metrics, supply chain disruptions, rising COVID-19...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $438.00 as investors watch for signs of progress on booster shot policy. Moderna last week released a statement detailing incremental data from the Phase 3 COVE study suggested waning immunity a year after the first two doses — a supporting argument in favor of a booster dose... Read More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends slightly lower as stock-market bounce fizzles

Turnaround Tuesday turned out to be a dud for equities, with major indexes ending mostly lower after attempting an early bounce from the previous session's rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 48 points, or 0.1%, to end near 33,922, after rising more than 340 points at its session high. The S&P 500 closed around 4 points lower, off 0.1%, near 4,354, while the Nasdaq Composite held on to a gain of around 32 points, or 0.2%, finish near 14,746.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Trading Lower After-Hours Tuesday

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are trading lower following the release of their Q1 earnings report which missed on EPS and beat on revenue. The company reported adjusted EPS at $4.37, missing the $5.00 analyst consensus with reported sales at $22B, beating the expectations of $21.91B. Management attributed an...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What is the target price for Nexters (GDEV) stock?

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexters. Nexters’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on September 22, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Nexters. What sector and industry does Nexters (GDEV) operate in?. A. Nexters is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Check Out Ahead Of Benzinga EV Con

Benzinga is proud to offer conferences and events that provide investors and analysts with in-depth conversations and presentations from publicly traded companies. Benzinga hosts EV Con on Wednesday, Sept. 22, featuring companies that are part of “the driving force behind green transportation.” Some of the companies listed below will be back to present along with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy