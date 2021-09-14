Isle of Springs Column: Family milestones, Labor Day picnic and more

Time is marching on as we move well into September. Labor Day weekend the parking lot was full, but by the Tuesday after, the number of cars was reduced by two-thirds. Reflecting on the summer it began unseasonably hot and dry, progressed to record-setting rainy (22 days of rain in the afternoon in July) and wrapped up with some beautiful sunny typical “Maine days.” Interspersed were several tropical cyclones which brushed by bringing more rain than wind. Last week, Larry left at least 4.5 inches of rain. He had been preceded by Ana, Elsa, Grace, Henri and Ida to name a few. Yet, from this writer’s view the summer with our Covid-19 guidelines in play, was a welcome respite from that of 2020.