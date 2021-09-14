CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Isle of Springs Column: Family milestones, Labor Day picnic and more

By Susan Reece
boothbayregister.com
 7 days ago

Time is marching on as we move well into September. Labor Day weekend the parking lot was full, but by the Tuesday after, the number of cars was reduced by two-thirds. Reflecting on the summer it began unseasonably hot and dry, progressed to record-setting rainy (22 days of rain in the afternoon in July) and wrapped up with some beautiful sunny typical “Maine days.” Interspersed were several tropical cyclones which brushed by bringing more rain than wind. Last week, Larry left at least 4.5 inches of rain. He had been preceded by Ana, Elsa, Grace, Henri and Ida to name a few. Yet, from this writer’s view the summer with our Covid-19 guidelines in play, was a welcome respite from that of 2020.

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Labor Day picnic serenade

Thanks to a dry Monday this week, the Shepherdstown Community Club was able to continue its tradition of bringing the delightful Rohrersville Band to Morgan’s Grove Park as part of SCC’s annual Labor Day picnic. In the pavilion on the knoll, an enthusiastic audience clapped, sang along, whistled and whooped,...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
backroadsnews.com

Family fun at Palmer Labor Day

Chalk art decorated a concrete space in downtown Palmer as part of a contest for Palmer Labor Day. A water balloon explodes in the hands of Drake Crimmins during a water balloon toss. A piece of the World Trade Center was the featured part of a parade float promoting the upcoming Mark Nutsch Horse Soldier Monument which is being planned for creation in Washington. The float took first place,…
PALMER, KS
The Times-Tribune

GETTING TO KNOW... Family opens backyard for pop-up picnic business

LONDON—If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, look no further than the Swanner family’s own backyard. After hearing of the idea while vacationing in Virginia Beach, Billie and Richie Swanner knew they had the perfect spot for their own pop-up picnic experience right in their own backyard. And so, Fannie Carol’s Popup Picnic was born.
LONDON, KY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Fun Times At The 2021 Greene Labor Day Picnic Hose Fights [GALLERY]

Labor Day means a day for the working person to take a day (or more) off from their hard-working job. It's also the unofficial end-of-the-summer celebration weekend. For me, it's spending three days at camp enjoying time with my family and friends at camp. If I can stay awake past 10 p.m., it's been a good day. I think I make it to 11 p.m. most nights. It was a great weekend with very little rain. This summer has been a lot wetter than I prefer, even breaking the record for most rainfall in July. Not a record I want to brag about.
GREENE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
yourerie

Presque Isle sees nearly 72,000 visitors this Labor Day weekend

Presque Isle State Park saw fewer visitors this Labor Day weekend than in 2020. From Saturday to Monday, Presque Isle had 71,943 visitors. This is compared to the 74,124 visitors in 2020, according to park officials. Staff members tell us that weather plays the biggest role in visitor numbers at...
LIFESTYLE
valleynewslive.com

Fun family picnic used to help build inclusive playground

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks and Recreation is hosting an All-Inclusive Family Fun Day Picnic to help fund their all-inclusive playground project. This will help kids and adults with disabilities by providing them with their own playground space. The project is expected to cost $1,000,000. So far,...
MOORHEAD, MN
hngnews.com

Guest Column: Thoughts on Labor Day

This Monday will be Labor Day, the unofficial end of the summer season. Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894, when it was determined that the first Monday in September would be designated as a day to honor and recognize the men and women who have contributed to the development and achievements of the United States. I am glad that we have a holiday that serves to honor all of our workers, regardless of their position. I believe that it is the efforts of each of us that contributes to the greatness of our country.
CELEBRATIONS
southernminn.com

Family Fun Day service & picnic

Destiny Church to host inspirational speaker Luke Winger. Service begins at 9 a.m. at 2515 Harvest Lane, NW. Picnic to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Gainey Park, and includes a jump house, obstacle course, more. Tacos-in-a-bag provided.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Family History#Picnic#Isle Of Springs Column#Time#Farmhouse#Islanders#Ios#Hunting#Casino
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Museum closing party, family visits and more

A perfect laundry day! Bright sun, low humidity, little wind, a good time to retire the summer blankets and bedspread and bring back the eider puff for us to snuggle under on the cooler nights. Yet the beach this morning beckoned swimmers as the tide was high, the water smooth, the soft sand visible underneath, and sun warming the air. A perfect day for most anything except sitting inside at my computer.
SOUTHPORT, ME
UpNorthLive.com

Family idea turns into annual Labor Day tradition in Rapid City

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Community in Kalkaska County celebrated its 10-year bridge walk tradition on Labor Day. While it only takes minutes to cross the Aarwood Bridge in Rapid City, the tight-knit group says Labor Day wouldn't be the same without it. When the bridge was reopened after...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
parentmap.com

Family Picnic Dinner and a Movie

Come spend the evening on the Great Lawn watching the 1985 classic “The Goonies”, with a delicious picnic dinner house made by our culinary team using farm-fresh ingredients. TICKET INCLUDES A PICNIC DINNER AND MOVIE ADMISSION. Check in starts at 7:30pm at Carnation Farms on September 11th. Movie starts at...
CARNATION, WA
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle’s Fall Family Festival Promises Entertaining Weekend

Sea Isle City hopes to capitalize on what was a blockbuster summer by continuing the momentum into the fall with a family-friendly festival expected to attract thousands of visitors to town. Just two weeks after the Labor Day weekend signaled the traditional end of the busy summer tourism season, the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS
1077 WRKR

Eerie Photos of a Nearly 100 Year Old Abandoned Pool in Anderson, Indiana

I don't know about you, but to me, there's something so fascinating about abandoned places. I love looking at photos from when people go urban exploring. I'm in a group on Facebook that shares a lot of abandoned cool places around the state of Indiana. The group is called Abandoned Central and Southern Indiana, and if you're a fan of abandoned places you'll definitely want to check it out.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

High School Friend Speaks Out on Gabby Petito’s Relationship with Brian Laundrie: ‘Very High Highs and Very Low Lows’

If you examine both Gabby Petito’s and Brian Laundrie’s social media accounts, it appears the couple were happily in love. Sharing kisses. Bragging about each other. Cooking meals together. It’s more blossoming young romance than a horror story. However, beneath the surface of that seemingly perfect relationship, friends are divulging that the two often struggled to stay balanced.
RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Indiana

See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area

Some things are so perfectly natural that you can set your watch by them; daylight, nighttime, the coming and going of seasons, the comings and goings of the tides… those kinds of things. Here in the Hoosier State, we’re treated to a “special event,” so to speak, starring Mother Nature and her fascinating timing. Year […] The post See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Madame Noire

Breonna Taylor Lives On In New Smithsonian Exhibit, Plus 4 Other Commemorative Pieces

Breonna Taylor’s portrait will officially make its way into the Smithsonian this Friday, Sept. 17. The precious art piece was created by Amy Sherald, the same artist who painted Michelle Obama’s stunning mural. The commemorative artwork will hang on the fourth floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture as a part of the museum’s new exhibition “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy