Winslow Township, NJ

Suspect Killed in Head-On Collision After Hit-and-Run in Winslow Township

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver fleeing from police after a suspected hit-and-run in Winslow Township was killed after a head-on collision with multiply other vehicles according to authorities. A hit-and-run was reported in Gloucester Township, around 10 pm, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. After locating the vehicle involved in the hit and run, Two Gloucester Township police began to pursue the suspect. Officers chased the suspect for a while before being called off.

#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident

