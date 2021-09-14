Wait, Who Was Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Date?

The Met Gala was last night, and of course Kim Kardashian was in attendance. However, who was with her? Did Kanye West attend the Met with his ex-wife? Some fans think so. Kim was at the Met Gala last night in a very interesting outfit. The former Keeping up with the Kardashians star wore a totally black outfit. There was a dress that was short and black. Underneath that, black pants and black boots. Finally, the outfit went into a long black train including tons of black hair spilling from her head. Then, she even wore a black mask over her face.