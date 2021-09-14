CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Wait, Who Was Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Date?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Met Gala was last night, and of course Kim Kardashian was in attendance. However, who was with her? Did Kanye West attend the Met with his ex-wife? Some fans think so. Kim was at the Met Gala last night in a very interesting outfit. The former Keeping up with the Kardashians star wore a totally black outfit. There was a dress that was short and black. Underneath that, black pants and black boots. Finally, the outfit went into a long black train including tons of black hair spilling from her head. Then, she even wore a black mask over her face.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian Dressed Like a Superhero for Justin Bieber's 2021 Met Gala After Party

Post-Met Gala, Kim Kardashian revealed part of her face after covering all of it in Balenciaga for her red carpet look. The reality star was photographed leaving her hotel in an after party look that had clear superhero vibes. Kardashian paired a form-fitting black catsuit with black mask-like sunglasses. She wore her hair in a long slick ponytail. According to The Sun, Kardashian was en route to Justin Bieber's after party that evening.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Demna Gvasalia
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian explains 2021 Met Gala look: ‘What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?’

Kim Kardashian definitely knows how to get people talking. On Monday, the 40-year-old reality star made headlines after showing up at the 2021 Met Gala in a black Balenciaga look that covered her from head to toe ... literally! The outfit included a face covering that had a hole for her long, sleek ponytail; a long T-shirt dress; gloves; leggings; and pointed-toe heels. Her look has bewildered many fans and on Tuesday, Kardashian decided to address speculation about the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reacts to Confusion Over Her Concealed Met Gala Glam

Watch: VIRAL Met Gala Moments: Kim Kardashian Faceless, Bennifer 2.0 & More. As Kris Jenner famously said, "This is a case for the FBI." In fact, that seems to be the online reaction to Kim Kardashian wearing a full face of makeup underneath her viral masked look at the 2021 Met Gala. On Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a dramatic entrance at the fashion extravaganza when she showed up in a faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kanye West reportedly buys $57.3m 'bunker-like' Malibu mansion

Kanye West is believed to have purchased a $57.25 million mansion in Malibu which has been likened to a bunker, the New York Post reports. The three-story, concrete house was designed by award-winning architect Tadao Ando. But it drew ridicule on social media, with one user comparing it to “a high-end bunker for a cult leader”.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Met Gala#Black Boots
Vibe

Lil Durk Set To Have The Most Billboard Hot 100 Rap Hits Of 2021

Despite recent blockbuster releases from Drake and Kanye West over the past month, Lil Durk remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 pyramid with the most entries on the chart of any rapper in 2021. The Chicago rapper, who has rode the momentum built during a breakout year in 2020 and continued his ascent to mega-stardom with 37 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and counting, has maintained pole position amid the buzz surrounding both Certified Lover Boy and DONDA. Drake, who just so happens to have helped earn Durkio his two highest entries of his career on the Hot 100 chart, is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy