Cholesterol drives Alzheimer's plaque formation, study finds

By University of Virginia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCholesterol manufactured in the brain appears to play a key role in the development of Alzheimer's disease, new research indicates. Scientists from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators found that cholesterol produced by cells called astrocytes is required for controlling the production of amyloid beta, a sticky protein that builds up in the brains of patients with Alzheimer's. The protein accumulates into insoluble plaques that are a hallmark of the disease. Many efforts have targeted these plaques in the hope that removing or preventing them could treat or prevent Alzheimer's.

