The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday. A second shot given 56 days after the first provided 75 percent protection against symptomatic Covid in a global clinical trial, with that level rising to 94 percent in the United States. The reason behind this difference was not clear from the company's press release, but it could be linked to fewer variants in the US when the data accrued. It was 94 percent effective in preventing severe or critical Covid at least 14 days post final vaccination in America -- but there were relatively few cases to judge from.

INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO