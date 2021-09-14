CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans ask FDA for details on any White House pressure on boosters

By Justine Coleman
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Greg Nash

House Republicans are requesting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provide information on any potential White House pressure to approve COVID-19 booster vaccines for the general population.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, sent a letter Tuesday to the FDA requesting documents on Biden administration communications about booster shots amid concerns of “potential political interference.”

In the letter, lawmakers accused Biden of announcing its plan to allow mRNA vaccine recipients to get boosters beginning on Sept. 20 “without evidence and data.”

President Biden , instead of following the science, is attempting to distract from his numerous crises by playing politics and moving out ahead of the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) when it comes to the science on coronavirus vaccine booster shots,” the letter to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock reads.

“Top scientists and researchers were stunned by this decision—particularly because the CDC and the FDA had not yet conducted their independent review of the data,” Scalise and Comer wrote.

The Republicans’ request comes a day after two departing FDA officials, Marion Gruber and Phil Krause, wrote in a paper published in The Lancet that current evidence does not show boosters for the general population are necessary.

"Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high," Gruber and Krause wrote in the paper published on Monday, which that was cited in the letter to the FDA.

These scientists have not revealed why they decided to leave their positions, but the announcement of their exodus came as the FDA defended the administration’s booster strategy.

The Hill has reached out to the FDA for comment.

For their probe, the Republicans set a Sept. 28 deadline for receiving all documents and communications, including those between the FDA and the White House on booster shots, studies into booster shots for mRNA vaccine recipients and Biden’s announcement on booster availability.

The request also involves documents and communications related to the departure of Gruber and Krause, as well as “any effort by political appointees or White House personnel to review, revise, edit, delay, or prohibit publication of information related to booster shots” and any employment action “taken or considered ... related to the science” of booster shots.

Experts have had mixed reactions to the administration’s approach to booster vaccines, with some criticizing officials for moving too quickly and without enough data.

Federal health officials have said publicly that pursuing booster shots will allow the U.S. population to stay ahead of the virus amid concerns that effectiveness could decrease over time.

But Gruber and Krause in The Lancet paper argued that the two-shot vaccine regimen remains effective against severe disease, despite an apparent slight reduction against symptomatic infection caused by the delta strain.

An FDA advisory group is scheduled to discuss the matter in a Friday meeting.

Comments / 143

Theresa Ruelle
7d ago

Seems it ALL started with a trip to the Wuhan lab by obama, fauci and gates in 2015...Follow the trail!!!The dems are ALL about money and control...they could care less about the people!!!

Reply(26)
25
the one and only 1
7d ago

instead of pushing the vaccine how about these politicians push for closed borders and working on the economy that Biden has destroyed America and push for the American people and stand us .

Reply(6)
33
Lynnett Breckle
7d ago

check the pattons on all these shots they had the cure before there was a illness!! It's all about control and money for the pharmaceutical buddies!!

Reply(5)
15
Related
Washington Times

White House: Biden will get COVID-19 booster vaccine on camera

President Biden will get a COVID-19 booster shot in public once federal regulators complete an effort to offer extra doses to seniors and at-risk persons, the White House said Monday. “He will do so, and he will do so on camera,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. While...
POTUS
NBC News

MTP Compressed: White House booster shot confusion, Trump’s enduring hold on GOP

On this week’s Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the FDA’s recommendation for coronavirus booster shots and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) discussed Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party as another GOP House member who voted for impeachment announces their retirement. Plus, the panel discussed the Biden administration’s struggles to address Covid, manage the surge of migrants at the border and work with a closely divided Congress.Sept. 19, 2021.
POTUS
Reuters

White House says U.S. can roll out COVID boosters next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots next week but only if health regulators approve the plan, White House officials said on Friday. In August, President Joe Biden said the government would provide boosters in the week of Sept. 20...
POTUS
Panhandle Post

🎥 FDA rejects Pfizer booster shots for general public

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel has overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, but it approved the extra doses for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease. The twin votes Friday represented a...
HEALTH
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston Herald

FDA strikes neutral tone on boosters ahead of meeting

WASHINGTON — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its advisory...
HEALTH
Antelope Valley Press

FDA experts oppose booster shot plan

The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top US regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal. The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.
HEALTH
wfxb.com

FDA Vaccine Advisers to Discuss Covid-19 Boosters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet tomorrow to discuss Coronavirus boosters. Yesterday, three reports were published in support of the argument that people may need the third dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine over time. The reports are part of a batch of data that will be discussed by the FDA’s vaccine advisers when they consider the request by Pfizer to approve their third dose for most people six months after their second dose of the vaccine during the meeting. Health departments around the country are getting ready to roll out booster doses next week if the FDA gives the green light.
PHARMACEUTICALS
benitolink.com

FDA mulls approval of COVID vaccine booster shots

In August, health officials in the Biden administration recommended an additional dose for all Americans 18 and over who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, proposing a booster eight months after being fully vaccinated. “Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time,” Surgeon...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The Hill

The Hill

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

