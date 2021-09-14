CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Kruger's giant engagement ring from Norman Reedus is worth two houses

By Nichola Murphy
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Kruger and Norman Reedus got engaged in August, according to People, but the actress had yet to show off her new ring – until now. While attending the Met Gala 2021 on Monday night, Diane looked beautiful in an eye-catching green mini dress complete with cut-out detailing around her waist and a cape across her shoulders.

www.hellomagazine.com

